Live
- Demand to release sanctioned funds for Urdu High School
- Telugu Yuvatha mocks mega DSC announcement with novel protest
- Nitish retains Home; Samrat Choudhary gets Finance
- Siddham meet a big success, say MP & MLAs
- Court sends BJP MLA to 11-day police custody
- TDP legislative party meeting to be held today in Amaravati
- Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs
- Delhi Police Crime Branch Visits Atishi's Residence Amidst BJP Poaching Allegations
- Complaint Lodged Against Suranya Aiyar For Criticizing Ram Mandir Event
- Rising Concerns: Bengaluru’s youth grapple with alarming obesity-related health issues
Just In
Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry to join Jana Sena today, to hold a rally to office
Highlights
YSRCP Machilipatnam Member of Parliament Bala Showry will join Jana Sena today.
YSRCP Machilipatnam Member of Parliament Bala Showry will join Jana Sena today. He will wear the party scarf in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.
Bala Showry, who recently resigned from YCP, discussed political issues with Pawan Kalyan. He will join the party headquarters in Mangalagiri today. Balashauri is likely to contest as Machilipatnam MP again in the next election.
Bala Showry, who resigned due to dissatisfaction with the leadership of YCP, will join the Janasena and test his luck in the next election.
A large number of Bala Showry's followers will join the party along with him. He will leave Guntur as a rally and reach the Jana Sena office.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS