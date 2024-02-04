Machilipatnam MP Bala Showry to join Jana Sena today, to hold a rally to office

YSRCP Machilipatnam Member of Parliament Bala Showry will join Jana Sena today. He will wear the party scarf in the presence of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan.

Bala Showry, who recently resigned from YCP, discussed political issues with Pawan Kalyan. He will join the party headquarters in Mangalagiri today. Balashauri is likely to contest as Machilipatnam MP again in the next election.

Bala Showry, who resigned due to dissatisfaction with the leadership of YCP, will join the Janasena and test his luck in the next election.

A large number of Bala Showry's followers will join the party along with him. He will leave Guntur as a rally and reach the Jana Sena office.