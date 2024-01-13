Machilipatnam MP Balasouri resigns to YSRCP

Machilipatnam MP Balasouri Vallabhaneni has resigned from YSRCP. Balasouri seems to have taken this decision when there were reports that the YSRCP high command was trying to field someone else from Machilipatnam in the upcoming elections.

Balasouri won as an MP from Machilipatnam and it is likely that he would be denied tickets.

It may be recalled that YSRCP president Jagan was replacing MLAs and MPs, which led to the some MLAs and MPs to resign from the party.