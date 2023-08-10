Machilipatnam: Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam programme organised

Machilipatnam: Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh said that the world is looking towards our country which is becoming a powerful nation. The country has been developed in all fields and attracting the world’s attention.

He participated in the ‘Naa Bhoomi-Naa Desam’ (Meri Mati-Mera Desh) programme at a ZP School in Pedana mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday. The minister said that “we are enjoying the fruits of freedom which were obtained by the sacrifices of many great people such as Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh and Rani Rudrama.”

He said that we should remember the sacrifices of our freedom fighters and we should take them as inspiration and strive for the development of the country. The minister further stated that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving high priority to education and advised the students to take advantage of the government schemes like Ammavodi, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, Jagananna Videshi Deevena to reach high positions.

District collector P Raja Babu said that “we should remember the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country to give us freedom.”

Prior to the programme, the minister along with the district collector unveiled the plaque decorated with earthen lamps on the school premises. Later, they honoured Pamarthi Durgaprasad a retired sergeant in the Air Force. Pedana ZPTC Venkata Nagesh, Market Yard Chairman Charumathi, MPP Rajulapati Vani, Dwama PD GV Suryanarayana, DRDA PD Prasad, Pedana MPDO V Reddaiah, Tehsildar P Madhusudana Rao and others were present.