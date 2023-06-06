  • Menu
Machilipatnam: Officials inspect TIDCO layout ahead of CM tour

Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu, MLA Perni Venkatramaiah and MLC Talasila Raghuram visiting Gudivada TIDCO layout on Monday
Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Raja Babu, former Minister and Machilipatnam MLA Perni Venkatramiah, CM Programme Coordinator and MLC Talasila Raghuram and district SP P Joshua inspected the arrangements for the ensuing Guidivada tour programme of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

On Monday they visited the Gudivada TIDCO layout and observed the suitable place for the helipad and public meeting. Speaking on the occasion, Collector Raja Babu ordered all the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the CM’s programme. He said that CM’s tour schedule is likely to be released very soon and asked them to be prepared accordingly for that. He further directed them to arrange a photo gallery at the layout and directed to make available parking facilities to VIP and other vehicles.

Gudivada RDO Padmavathi, TIDCO PO B Chinnodu, Gudivada Municipal Commissioner Muralidhar and others followed them.

