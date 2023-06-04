Machilipatnam: Officials told to complete Nadu-Nedu works soon

Machilipatnam : Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu on Saturday asked officials concerned to complete developmental works which were undertaken by the Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu before reopening of schools.

The collector also warned of taking appropriate action on those who do not complete the works in the stipulated time.

He inspected ongoing Nadu-Nedu second phase developmental works at Tarkaturu Village of Krishna District on Saturday and said that the works are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Later, the collector interacted with school head masters and anganwadi supervisors and asked them to provide Iron tablets to students to avoid anemia among them. He also asked to provide fortified food to children time-to-time.

Additional eggs should be provided to children, who are suffering from malnutrition.

DEO Tahera Sultana, MRO Vijaya Prasad,Guduru MPP Sanga MadhusudhanaRao and others were present.