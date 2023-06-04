  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Machilipatnam: Officials told to complete Nadu-Nedu works soon

Machilipatnam: Officials told to complete Nadu-Nedu works soon
x

Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu inspecting the Nadu-Nedu works at Guduru Mandal in Krishna District on Saturday

Highlights

Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu on Saturday asked officials concerned to complete developmental works which were undertaken by the Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu before reopening of schools.

Machilipatnam : Krishna District Collector P Raja Babu on Saturday asked officials concerned to complete developmental works which were undertaken by the Manabadi-Nadu-Nedu before reopening of schools.

The collector also warned of taking appropriate action on those who do not complete the works in the stipulated time.

He inspected ongoing Nadu-Nedu second phase developmental works at Tarkaturu Village of Krishna District on Saturday and said that the works are being undertaken at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Later, the collector interacted with school head masters and anganwadi supervisors and asked them to provide Iron tablets to students to avoid anemia among them. He also asked to provide fortified food to children time-to-time.

Additional eggs should be provided to children, who are suffering from malnutrition.

DEO Tahera Sultana, MRO Vijaya Prasad,Guduru MPP Sanga MadhusudhanaRao and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X