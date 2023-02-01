  • Menu
Machilipatnam: Officials told to expedite housing construction

Krishna Collector P Ranjith Basha inspecting progress of house construction in Pamidimukkala mandal on Tuesday
Krishna Collector P Ranjith Basha inspecting progress of house construction in Pamidimukkala mandal on Tuesday

Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials concerned to resolve the public problems immediately during Grama Darshini programme.

Machilipatnam: Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha instructed the officials concerned to resolve the public problems immediately during Grama Darshini programme.

As part of the programme, he visited Marrivada village of Pamidimukkala mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday. He inspected village sachivalayam, Anganwadi centre, schools and houses under construction at Jagananna layouts. Later, he interacted with the public. The Collector asked the officials to expedite the housing construction. He directed the ANMs to supply iron tablets to pregnant women to prevent Anaemia and suggested school teachers to maintain hygiene on the school premises.

