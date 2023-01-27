Machilipatnam port works will start soon: Collector Basha

Machilipatnam: The 74th Republic Day celebrations were organised on a grand note across Krishna district on Thursday. Krishna District Collector P Ranjith Basha unfurled the national flag along with District SP P Joshuva at a district level celebration at Police Parade grounds in Machilipatnam and received guard of honour.

After receiving a salute from the parade, Collector Ranjith Basha gave a keynote address relating to the district development. He said that the district has been going forward in terms of development by the efforts of authorities and their teamwork. He further informed that the government has been implementing a number of schemes for the farmers' welfare in the State and added that with the effective implementation of the schemes, farmers are getting benefited a lot. He said that around 1.5 lakh farmers were given Rs 553 crore under Rythu Bharosa scheme in the district during the past four years.

The Collector informed that the resurvey process was completed in 100 villages in the district and farmers were also given title deeds. The government is committed to fulfil poor people's long cherished dream of own house. In view of this, the government sanctioned 93,425 houses to Krishna district, of which 81,051 constructions were also started. All the houses are constructed under Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and TIDCO, he added.

Collector Ranjith Basha made it clear that the government was spending Rs 1674.41 crore for construction of these houses. Referring to the Pension scheme, he said that a total of Rs 2,435 crore were given to the pensioners during the past three and half years. He further said that the government was establishing a medical college with a cost of Rs 550 crore at Machilipatnam and added that the construction of the medical college and affiliated hospital work was at a brisk pace. He said that the Machilipatnam port construction work would be commenced soon by the Chief Minister.

During the celebrations, the Collector handed over merit certificates to the employees.

ZP Chairperson Uppala Harika, Joint Collector Aparajitha Singh, DRO Venkateswarlu, RDO I Kishore and all the HODs participated.