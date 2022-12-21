Machilipatnam: Rs 33 lakh distributed to families for shunning arrack brewing

Machilipatnam(Krishna District): The KRISHNA district police provided alternative employment opportunities to the families of arrack brewers under Operation Parivarthan 2.0 in the district. As many as 43 families, who left brewing arrack, were given Rs 33,33,000 for establishing small businesses.

On Tuesday, Krishna district SP P Joshuva and Joint Collector Dr Aparajitha Singh handed over the cheques to the changed people at a meeting in Machilipatnam. Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the police department has been implementing Operation Parivarthan to make every person live a respectable life in society. He further said that the police are conducting rides on arrack brewers often to make the district an arrack-free district. He claimed that they controlled 90 per cent of illicit liquor brewing in the district and appealed to the public to give support and information to reach 100%.

Special Enforcement Bureau in-charge Additional SP N Venkat Ramanjaneyulu, DRDA Project Director Siva Rama Prasad and others were present on the occasion.