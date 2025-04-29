Machine to improve air quality unveiled

Rajamahendravaram: Municipal Commissioner Ketan Garg stated that the Municipal Corporation is taking all necessary measures to improve air quality in the city under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP).

He inaugurated a new Water Sprinkler Fog Cannon Misting Machine, purchased at a cost of ₹48 lakh using NCAP funds. Speaking at the event, the Commissioner explained that the machine sprays fine water droplets into the air, which helps suppress dust and particulate matter, thereby reducing air pollution.

He said that the misting process not only cools the atmosphere but also keeps roads and footpaths moist, preventing dust from rising. As a result, overall air quality in the city will significantly improve, he added.