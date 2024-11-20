Live
Madanapalle: Awareness programme on women's health held
Madanapalle: An awareness programme focusing on women’s physical welfare, titled ‘Happy Uterus and Healthy Periods’, was conducted at Sri Srinivasa Degree College on Tuesday.
The session, organised by Femi9 LLP representatives Ananth Muniraji and Jayasree K, was aimed to educate young women and girls about menstrual health, adopting a healthy lifestyle and maintaining proper dietary habits.
The event provided a platform for participants to openly discuss their health concerns and receive expert advice. NSS programme officer A Reddy Sekhar, along with the college staff played a vital role in coordinating the programme, which was aimed to encourage women to adopt healthier living practices.
