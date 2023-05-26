  • Menu
Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science signs pact with National Institute of Technology, Japan

Madanapalle : Dr Nobuo ARAKI, the President of National Institute of Technology, Ichinoseki College, Japan and Dr C Yuvaraj, Principal of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science, signed the MoU in the virtual mode facilitating faculty and students exchange and joint research activities for a period of five years on Thursday.

Prof Gautam Chakraborty, Dean- Global Initiatives in Competency Building and Innovation, initiated the event. Prof Sreemant Basu, Dean, Administration and International Relations, Vijaya Lakshmi, Senior Manager, International Relations, Prof Basabi Chakraborty, Dean, School of Computing and Susmitha Assistant Manager of International Relations Office participated in the event.

