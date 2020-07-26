Madanapalle of Chittoor to observe lockdown till August 2 amid rise in coronavirus cases

Lockdown in Chittoor: Coronavirus pandemic is fast spreading in Andhra Pradesh. In an effort to curb the epidemic, several cities are already voluntarily following lockdown in the state. Meanwhile, MLA Nawaz Bhasha and DSP Ravi Manoharachari announced that a lockdown shall be imposed in Madanapalle in Chittoor district.

"We are imposing a complete lockdown in the city from tomorrow as the coronavirus is spreading rapidly. However, shops will be allowed to remain open only from 6 to 11 am from tomorrow," he said. MLA Nawaz Bhasha said the lockdown restrictions would be in force till August 2, warned that strict action would be taken if the rules were violated.

Meanwhile, on Saturday as many as 7,813 were new coronavirus cases reported and 52 Covid-19 patients succumbed while 3,208 were discharged from hospitals taking the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged so far to 43,255 and the gross toll 985. The state now has 44,431 active cases while East Godavari continued the alarming trend by registering 1,324 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, its neighbouring West Godavari reported 1,012 cases.