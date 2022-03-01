Madanapalli: Police foil MJSS protest meeting, arrest leaders

Madanapalli (Chittoor district): Tension prevailed for some time at the RTC bus stand area following the arrest of Madanapalli Jilla Sadhana Samithi (MJSS) leaders by police here on Monday. The arrested leaders including TDP, JSP, Congress, Left parties and social organisations, who joined under the banner of MJSS to achieve Madanapalli district, decided to conduct a public meeting and mass singing of Jana Gana Mana at BT College grounds, on the occasion of completion of 103 years of composing and singing of Jana Gana Mana song first time in the college grounds in the town, to intensify the movement to see the government accept the demand for Madanapalli district.

They also called for voluntary closure of all shops, business establishments and hotels in the town and join in the meeting-cum-singing of song. Police, however, denied permission to the meeting. When some leaders along with supporters gathered at RTC bus stand attempted to stop buses, police reached the area and took them into custody. MJSS activists also clashed with police at several places in the town when they were stopped by police resulting in tension gripping the town.

Police also made preventive arrest of many leaders who were under house arrest on Sunday night.

Responding to the MJSS call, the traders and shop keepers downed their shutters voluntarily but opened after the arrest of leaders. However, some leaders who managed to evade the police along with supporters of MJSS Andhra–Karnataka border where they organised singing of National Anthem on the highway and also raised slogans in support of Madanapalli district.

The arrested were TDP leaders B Srinivas, Dommalapati Ramesh (former MLA), Jayaram Naidu, Sriram Chinababu( Telugu Yuvatha State president), Congress leader Shajahan Bhasha (former MLA), JSP leaders Ramdass(Rayalaseema convener), Dwaram Anitha, BJP state Yuva Morcha secretary Bandi Anand, Bharatiya Ambedkar Seva Dal president PTM Siva Prasad, Bahujan Samajwadi Party state vice-president D Goutham Kumar, CPI leader Krishnaiah, CPM leader Srinivasulu and others. Speaking to the media, the leaders condemned the police action and alleged the cops were dancing to the tunes of YSRCP government, resorted to repressive measures to suppress the public movement for Madanapalle district. They vowed to continue the stir to achieve Madanapalli district.