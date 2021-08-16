Madanapalli: VRO arrested in land scam case

Madanapalli (Chittoor): Madanapalli police on Sunday arrested village revenue officer (VRO) Srinivasulu in connection with a land scam case.

According to Madanapalli DSP Ravi Manoharachari, criminal cases were registered against 15 persons, including five revenue officers in a scam involving 2.4 acre land located adjacent to the highway in Madanapalli. In this connection, VRO Srinivasulu was arrested was made today. He said three accused, a TDP leader M Rajasekhar, document writer Nagaraju and Vangimala Sivani were already arrested.

It may be recalled that Madanapalli tajsildar Srinivasulu had filed a complaint with police on July 3 at I Town police station in Madanapalli on the transfer of government lands to private persons based on fictitious documents.

Tahsildars Sivarami Reddy, Ramadevi, Suresh Babu worked earlier in Madanapalli and deputy tahsildars Srinivasulu, Syed Ahmed and some more were found involved in the irregularity.