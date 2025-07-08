‘Magic Drains’ to improve groundwater, sanitation: Tourism minister

Rajamahendravaram: The coalition government is exploring the implementation of ‘Magic Drains’ with the dual objective of improving groundwater levels and reducing the burden of sanitation maintenance in rural areas, said Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh. Speaking to ‘The Hans India,’ he said that a detailed study is underway to understand the benefits of Magic Drains, which are an alternative to the conventional roadside cement drains currently used for disposing of domestic wastewater. The government has held consultations with experts and officials to understand how these drains can help prevent water stagnation and the spread of foul odour.

The minister said the proposed system is expected to solve long-standing drainage issues in villages while also reducing operational expenses and labour stress for panchayats. “Magic Drains will ensure that wastewater from households flowing onto roads does not stagnate. This will prevent mosquito breeding, reduce health risks, and improve overall hygiene conditions,” he said.

Minister Durgesh further added that under the Akira Miyawaki plantation method, several saplings have already been planted in the Nidadavole constituency. This method, which promotes dense and fast-growing mini-forests, will be integrated into the beautification and environmental improvement plans along the Magic Drains.

He stressed that the Magic Drain system will not only help in sanitation but also in recharging groundwater tables through infiltration techniques. “The twin benefits of cleaner villages and sustainable water conservation can be achieved with this model,” he noted.

The government is currently in the planning stage and will identify pilot villages where Magic Drains can be implemented first. Based on the outcomes, the project may be expanded to other areas across the state. Public awareness campaigns and training for local sanitation workers will also be part of the initiative to ensuresmooth implementation, he added.