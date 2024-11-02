Maha Harathi to River Godavari on Nov 4

Rajamahendravaram: A Maha Nirajanam (Maha Harathi) to River Godavari will take place at Goshpada ghat here on November 4, according to Kovvur RDO Rani Susmita. She announced that three special punts will be arranged for the Maha Harathi at the Goshpada ghat.

The event will be organised under the Dasa Sahitya Project of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam. Rani Susmita urged officials to work diligently to ensure the success of the event. A review meeting on the preparations for the Godavari Maha Nirajanam was held at the Kovvur RDO office on Friday, where the RDO and Kovvur MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao released the invitation cards.

During the meeting, the RDO emphasised that officials from various departments should efficiently complete their assigned tasks. She mentioned that three meetings have already been held with officials regarding the Maha Harathi arrangements. Rani Susmita instructed officials to ensure that devotees attending the event do not face any inconvenience.

Municipal officials were directed to manage drinking water and sanitation properly, while police officers were instructed to handle security and traffic effectively. It is estimated that more than 10,000 devotees will attend the ceremony. Responsibilities have been assigned to various departments, including fisheries, electricity, fire services, and irrigation.

MLA Muppidi Venkateswara Rao said that this will be the 16th Maha Harathi being organised under the Dasa Sahitya Project. Earlier, 15 Maha Harathis were held successfully.

The meeting was also attended by coordinator N Rohini Kumar, tahsildar M Durga Prasad and Municipal Commissioner

T Nagendra Kumar.