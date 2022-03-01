Maha Shivratri fervour begins across two Telugu states, devotees flock to Shiva shrines

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival, fervour marks at Shiva temples in the Telugu states. The Amareshwara Temple in Amaravati is a place where the Shiva Temple is abuzz with spiritual splendor on Maha shivratri. Special pujas are performed on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and devotees performed holy dip on the banks of the river Krishna from early morning. Devotees lined up to visit Amareshwar along with Balachamundika.



On the other hand, Srisailam, a famous Shiva shrine in Kurnool district, is famous for its spiritual charm. It is a popular destination for devotees on the occasion of Maha Shivratri as a large number of devotees came from all over the country apart from Telugu states. A large number of Shiva devotees perform holy baths and visit Bhramaramba and Mallikarjuna deities.

Priests performed special pujas in the early meaning while in the evening, Nandivahana service will be conducted. At 10 pm, the Ekadasa Rudrabhishekam of Lingodbavakala will be performed and the deity will be adorned with a crown followed by Parameswara Mahashivaratri Brahmotsava Kalyanotsavam at 12 am.

Meanwhile, the Shiva temples in Telangana are crowded with devotees. Devotees flock to the Shiva shrines in the erstwhile Warangal district. Special pujas and anointings are performed from early morning at the Thousand Pillars Rudreshwara Temple, Kaleswaram, Ramappa and Siddeshwara Temple respectively.