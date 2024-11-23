Maharashtra election result reflects people's trust in PM Modi: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday that the victory of MahaYuti in Maharashtra reflects the people's continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Naidu, whose Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, congratulated the MahaYuti -- comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the NCP -- on securing a historic mandate in Maharashtra.

Naidu, who is leading the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, said that this victory reflects people's continued trust in the leadership of PM Modi, whose strategic vision, transformative policies and devotion to the people are paving the way for the 'Viksit Bharat' to emerge.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan also took to X to convey heartfelt congratulations to the NDA on the landslide victory in the Maharashtra elections.

The Jana Sena leader said that this tremendous mandate reflects the trust of the people of Maharashtra in the visionary leadership of PM Modi.

"The people of Maharashtra have chosen development, honesty, the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray Ji, Sanatana Dharma, unity over division and a vision to building a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra. The land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which has always stood as a symbol of truth, valor, and justice, has once again chosen the path of progress and integrity,” said Pawan Kalyan, who had participated in the campaign for Mahayuti.

The actor-turned-politician stated that the collective leadership of Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar earned the confidence of the people in Maharashtra.

"I am confident that the new Maharashtra government will work towards achieving the ambitious goal of a $1 trillion economy, thereby contributing significantly to India’s vision of becoming a $5 trillion economy. It was an honour to participate in the Maharashtra election campaign in support of MahaYuti candidates.

"The people of Maharashtra showed immense love and trust during the campaign. Looking forward to continued mutual cooperation between Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh for the development and welfare of our people," he said.

BJP state president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari congratulated all workers, leaders, and people of Maharashtra on this victory.

"The people of Maharashtra have sent a clear message against the divisive politics of Congress. They have recognised the importance of PM Modi's slogan: 'Ek Hai to Safe Hain', and have seen through Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, where he has held the constitution in his hand and roamed all around the country talking about dividing communities under the garb of census. This result reflects a rejection of the INDI Alliance's mindset, and it shows that the BJP's vision, as articulated by Modi Ji, resonates with the people. Together, we are paving the way for Maharashtra's development," she wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Y.S. Sharmila congratulated Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her victory in the by-election to Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

"The voice of the people will resonate powerfully in the Lok Sabha, upholding the values of the Indian Constitution. Heartiest congratulations on this remarkable achievement," she wrote on 'X'.



