Mahmadhapuram High School to be transformed into model school

Nellore: District Collector O Anand has said that the Mahmadhapu-ram High School will be transformed into a model school very soon. Noted philanthropist Dodla family handed over the newly constructed Dodla Sankaramma hostel building with an es-timated cost of Rs 6.5 crore to the government on Tues-day.

The Collector lauded that Dodla family for rendering in-valuable services in the fields of education and health in the district for several years for the benefit of public.

He said that government will utilise the hostel building for providing facilities for 800 to 1,000 students. He said that in view of philanthropists coming forward to extending fi-nancial support, the administration also proposed to trans-form the Mahmadhapuram High School into a model school with high standards by improving infrastructure fa-cilities in coming two years.

Dodla Dairy’s Dodla Subbareddy has said that he felt for-tunate to have handed over the hostel building in the name of Dodla Sankaramma under Corporate Social Re-sponsbility (CSR).

Dodla Dairy MD D Sunil Reddy, D Subbareddy, District BC and SC officers Venkata Lakshamma, Sobharani and oth-ers were present.