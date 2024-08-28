Maintain spiritual atmosphere in temples: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed endowments department officials to maintain spiritual atmosphere on premises of temples, respect the sentiments of devotees and ensure that no forcible religious conversions took place in the state.



Addressing a review of endowments department at the Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said priority should be given to maintain cleanliness in temples and quality of prasadams. There should not be forcible religious conversions and conversions can be stopped through discussions. People of other religions should not be present in the temples. Priority should be given to respect the sentiments of devotees and Agama Sastra norms in temples.

The Chief Minister said that there is a vast scope to promote temple tourism in the state. He decided to appoint a committee with ministers of endowments, tourism, forests and environment to promote temple tourism. He said the number of trust board members should be increased to 17 from the existing 15 if the temples have more than Rs 20 crore income per annum.

Announcing increase in wages for archakas to Rs 15,000 from Rs 10,000, he said 1,683 priests will get benefit from the decision. Dhoopa Deepa Naivedayam amount will also be increased from Rs 5,000 a month to Rs 10,000 in small temples.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to cancel 1,797 works proposed under TTD Srivani Trust as they were not yet commenced. He said further discussions should be held to release funds by the trust to construct temples in rural areas.

He said online system should be introduced in all the temples. If necessary, accommodation facilities should be improved near temple surroundings with the participation of private hoteliers. He said inquiry would be conducted into the irregularities, if any, in temples during past five years. A visible change should effected on temple premises to win the confidence of devotees, he added.

Minister for endowments Anam Ramanarayana Reddy and officials were present.