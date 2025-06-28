‘Maintain strict vigil at EVM storage facility’

Kurnool

District Collector P Ranjith Basha has directed officials to maintain round-the-clock strict surveillance at the EVM (Electronic Voting Machines) storage facility. He issued these instructions during a quarterly inspection of the godown, conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

The inspection was carried out on Friday at the EVM godown located within the Collectorate premises, in the presence of representatives from various political parties. The Collector meticulously examined the storage of EVMs and reviewed the existing security arrangements inside the facility.

Officials demonstrated the safeguards in place, and the Collector verified compliance with protocols. The transparent inspection aimed to build confidence among stakeholders regarding the secure handling of EVMs.

Participating in the inspection were District Revenue Officer Venkata Narayanamma, Election Department Superintendent Murali and political party representatives including Sai Pradeep (BJP), Manjunath (Jana Sena), Arun Kumar (Bahujan Samaj Party district In-charge), P. Raju (Vice President, Telugu Yuvatha - TDP) and Bajaranna (Congress).