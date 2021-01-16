Major fire in Kadapa uranium plant 

Kadapa: A major fire broke out at Tummalapalli Uranium Plant in Kadapa late on Friday. According to preliminary reports, about 20 workers were said to be working on the site and there have been no causalities in the mishap.

It is said that only a couple of them suffered minor injuries. According to information available, welding works were on and the sparkles that came out of welding fell in oil stored there and the fire in no time spread to the entire plant area.

The fire equipment available there could not bring the situation under control. Fire Tenders from Kadapa were rushed to the site and after about nearly two hours the fire brigade succeeded in bringing the fire under control.