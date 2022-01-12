Major Green Project to come up in Tadipatri

Tadipatri (Anantapur): Tadipatri municipality, the second best in the country in providing best civic amenities to its citizens is embarking on a major green project. The brainchild of the project is its municipal chairman and ex-MLA J C Prabhakar Reddy who has innovative ideas on the town development.

He had in the past visited South Australia and was impressed with a park. He has decided to develop a replica of the park and provide breathing space to its citizens.

The beautiful park will be spread over 32 acres of land with a lovely botanical garden and extended amenities of a gymnasium, separate space for senior citizens and children's entertainment.

The park will be divided into Parks A and B each covering an area of 16 acres. One park will be developed as an eco park and the other as an entertainment park with open air theatre, wedding mall, air-conditioned complex, water sports, adventure world with rest house, eatables court and water world.

The other 16 acres of Park B will be developed as a Eco-Park and as a dense forest with tourist cottages. It will have a children's theatre, ropeway, walking track, cycle track, food courts and herbal plants park with separate space for senior citizens away from disturbances and to spend time in the tranquility of the dense forest.

The parks will be developed on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. The Tourism Department is giving Rs 1.42 crore for building tourist cottages in the dense eco-park. The 32 acre park when developed will be a unique one probably in the country, says the municipal chairman.

J C Prabhakar Reddy, municipal chairman interacting with The Hans India, says that this will be his gift to the citizens of Tadipatri. This will be the largest park with all amenities and for tourist cottages and will be built for them to stay overnight in the woods or to spend a couple of days in the dense forest area of 16 acres.

One can find entertainment and recreation at the park away from the mundane life. In Park A, children's films will be exhibited exclusively for children. The water world will be another interesting place for children. Foundation stone was recently laid and works had already been launched. The project is likely to cost around Rs 6 crore.