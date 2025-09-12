Live
Major IAS reshuffle in AP: 12 Collectors transferred
Vijayawada: The State government has implemented a significant re-shuffle in the IAS cadre, involving transfer and appoint-ment of several officers as Collectors and District Magis-trates across the State with immediate effect.
In this context, State Chief Secretary K Vijayanand is-sued GO Rt No 1676 on Thursday.
According to the orders, Kritika Shukla, who was serving as the Director of Intermediate Education, has been ap-pointed as the Collector of Palnadu district, replacing P Arun Babu.
P Raja Babu, Secretary of APPSC, has been assigned as the Collector of Prakasam, and Himanshu Shukla, Director of I&PR, will now serve as the Collector of Nellore.
Additionally, N Prabhakar Reddy, Joint Secretary in the office of CCLA, has been appointed as the Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam, while Nishanth Kumar, Director of Excise & Prohibition, will take charge as the Collector of Annamayya district.
Dr A Siri, Director of Secondary Health, has been posted as the Collector of Kurnool, and Dr V Vinod Kumar, the former Collector of Anantapur, has been transferred to Bapatla.
Thameem Ansaria A, the Collector of Prakasam, has been moved to Guntur, succeeding S Nagalakshmi. Similarly, S Rama Sunder Reddy, Commissioner of Rehabilitation & Re-settlement, has been appointed as the Collector of Vi-zianagaram.
Further, Kirti Chekuri, JMD of AP TRANSCO, has been appointed as the Collector of East Godavari district. O Anand will serve as the Collector of Anantapur, while A Shyam Prasad has been assigned as the Collector of Satya Sai district.
The government stated that posting orders for other transferred officers will be issued separately.