Make best use of training facilities: SP

Kadapa: District SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, stated that trainee constables should make the best use of the training imparted by experienced police officers in line with new-generation policing and perform their duties efficiently in the Police Department.

On Monday, the District SP attended as the Chief Guest at the inauguration of the 9-month training programme at the District Police Training Centre (D.P.T.C) located on the outskirts of Kadapa city. The training is being imparted to:

194 civil trainee constables from Ananthapuram district, and 330 constables selected for APSP, undergoing training at the 11th Battalion Training Centre.

The District SP congratulated all the trainee constables on their selection into the Police Department. On this occasion, he gave guidance on several important aspects of training.

He stated that DTC DSP Sri Abdul Kareem had taken special care to ensure the availability of high-standard infrastructure and basic facilities for the trainees. He emphasized that the Police Department expects 100% discipline and integrity from constables and advised the trainees to fully utilize the training provided by highly experienced police officers.

The District SP instructed the trainees to make effective use of the state-of-the-art Cyber and Computer Laboratories available at the training centre to enhance their understanding of Cyber and Financial Crime investigation methods. He also stressed the importance of maintaining physical fitness.

He advised the trainees to seek clarification from officers whenever any aspect of training is not understood and to bring any problems to the notice of police officers without hesitation.

For the convenience of the trainees, a “Suggestion Box” has been installed, where trainees can submit their suggestions and feedback in writing. He further stated that the trainees must compulsorily pass the Mid-Term and Final Examinations, which are conducted as per prescribed standards during the training period.