Make efforts to complete Jagananna housing colonies: Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan

Anantapur: District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan has directed the housing officials to divest all their energies at the development of Jagananna housing layouts and early completion of houses construction.

Participating in a review meeting here on Saturday, Nagalakshmi revealed that 74,923 houses had been sanctioned and 5,477 houses are to be grounded. She said the beneficiaries have been asked to start grounding works by May 15 and bring the construction stage to basement level.

Those below the basement level should speed up their house building and keep updating to complete their house building within the scheduled time. The collector warned that concerned officials will be taken to task for their laxity in work. Those at the roof level should be able to complete construction by May 15. Completed houses should be branded with PMEY logo as well as conduct housewarming ceremony. Municipal and housing officials should keep a tab on the progress of units in housing colonies. Housing PD Rajasekhar, ANSET CEO Keshava Naidu, MEPMA PD Vijaylakshmi and ZP CEO Bhaskar Reddy were present.