Make foolproof arrangements for ballot boxes: JC
Anantapur: Joint Collector Kethan Garg has asked returning officers to make foolproof arrangements for the security of ballot boxes in the counting rooms in the JNTUA premises. Addressing a review meeting at the Collector's conference hall here on Tuesday, he asked the returning officers to make proper arrangements for safeguarding the ballot boxes.
He directed the staff to make arrangements for parking, reception centre, strong room, counting halls and prepare maps relating to arrangements.
DRO G Ramakrishna Reddy, coordinating superintendent Ravi Kumar, ROs G Venkatesh, V Srinivasa Reddy, Rambhoopal Reddy, Karuna Kumari, Vasanthi Babu and Vennela Sreenu attended the meeting.
