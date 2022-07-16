Make foolproof arrangements for CM's visit: Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu

Nellore: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Nellore district on July 20 for laying foundation stone for the construction of Ramayapatnam port, said District Collector KVN Chakradhar Babu.Holding review meet with officials of concerned departments here on Friday,he instructed them to make foolproof arrangements for the CM's visit and added after completing groundbreaking,the CM will address the public.

He directed the officials to arrange a helipad close to the public meeting venue and asked the police officials to follow protocol and maintain law and order during the Chief Minister's visit. The collector said they have allotted duties to officials for the CM's visit and asked them to follow standard procedures and arrange accommodation to the VIP and VVIPs at Kavali and Kandukuru areas.

"Department of Information and Technology has to take measures for availability of internet at the public meeting place and the upcoming Rayamapatnam port will create more industries for generating revenue and employment to locals," said the Collector.