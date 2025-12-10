  1. Home
Make Guntur ganja-free district: IG

  • Created On:  10 Dec 2025 10:34 AM IST
Guntur Range IG Sarvasresta Tripathi speaking with the complainants at Rapur police station on Tuesday


  • Inspects Vedayapalem, Nellore Rural, Podalakur, Rapur police stations
  • Directs police to take stern action against ganja smugglers and consumers

Nellore: Guntur Range Inspector General (IG) Sarvasresta Tripathi on Tuesday directed the police officials to initiate steps for dismantling the Ganja network in the district. The IG along with Superintendent of Police Ajitha Vejendla inspected the Vedayapalem, Nellore Rural, Podalakur, Rapur police stations on Tuesday. On this occasion, he inspected the maps and has enquired main crime areas at their respective police stations.

The ID directed the police to take stern action against ganja smugglers and consumers by booking the cases.

He also ordered them to identify the black spots on national and state highways in the interest of preventing road accidents and create awareness to the drivers over the issue.

While expressing displeasure over number cases related to grave and property offenses the IG ordered them to intensify the investigation, recover the stolen properties and hand over to the victims.

The IG spoke with the complainants and enquired about their grievances, ordering the police to solve the cases as early as possible.

Ganja Network CrackdownNellore Police InspectionRoad Accident Black SpotsProperty Offence RecoveryIG Sarvasresta Tripathi Directions
