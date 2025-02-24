Make meticulous arrangements for Guv visit to Srisailam

Srisailam(Nandyal district): District Collector G Rajakumari has instructed the officials concerned to make meticulous arrangements for the visit of Governor Justice S Abdul Nazeer, who will visit Srisailam on February 24 and 25 to offer prayers at Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple.

On Sunday, the Collector along with Joint Collector C Vishnu Charan and other officials, inspected Sunnipenta helipad grounds. The Collector directed the officials that strict arrangements should be made in view of the Governor’s visit to Srisailam on Monday and Tuesday. While inspecting Sunnipenta helipad grounds, she instructed R&B and fire department officials to set up barricades around the area and carry out water sprinkling. She also directed the district transport authorities to arrange well-conditioned vehicles for the convoy.

The Collector advised temple EO to ensure accommodation, breakfast, meals, and other necessary arrangements for the Governor at Bhramaramba Guest House as per protocol. The fire department officials were told to keep fire engines and personnel ready along the convoy route and within the temple premises.

Furthermore, the DM&HO, DCHS, and Nandyal General Hospital Superintendent were directed to set up a medical camp near the helipad, keep an ambulance on standby, and ensure the presence of a cardiologist and skilled doctors.

The Collector instructed the DPO to intensify sanitation efforts in the areas which the Governor visits. The APSPDCL authorities were directed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. The food safety officials were instructed to conduct quality checks on food items and take necessary measures to prevent contamination.

Finally, Collector Rajakumari instructed the temple EO to make traditional and proper arrangements for the Governor’s visit to Sri Bhramaramba Devi temple, ensuring that the darshan is conducted as per religious customs.