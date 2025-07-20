Make Sathya Sai district plastic-free

Dharmavaram (Sri Sathya Sai dist): District Collector T S Chetan urged citizens to transform Sri Sathya Sai district into a plastic-free region.

Speaking at the ‘Swarnandhra-Swachh Andhra’ rally on ‘Cleanliness and Plastic Eradication’ held in Dharmavaram, the Collector emphasised the importance of eliminating plastic, especially single-use plastics, for the survival of humanity.

He encouraged people to replace plastic bags with jute or cloth alternatives while shopping.

Vendors, supermarkets and street sellers should provide eco-friendly bags instead of plastic.

Teachers and students were urged to raise awareness about using jute bags and steel water bottles as sustainable alternatives.

Collector Chetan stressed the importance of community participation for the campaign’s success and directed officials and volunteers to spread awareness on plastic alternatives.

As part of the same initiative, the Collector felicitated sanitation workers Pullanna and Katamayya for their dedicated service to cleanliness in the district.

Later, the Collector visited Gandhi Nagar and Railway Station Road municipal parks, including the Butterfly Park in Dharmavaram. He issued instructions to enhance park amenities, including improved lighting and creating a pleasant environment for the public.

The event saw participation from Dharmavaram RDO Mahesh, Municipal Commissioner Pramod Kumar, students and the general public.