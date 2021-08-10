Malaria, dengue scare people after Covid in East Godavari district

Kakinada: Adding to the threat of contracting Covid, people in East Godavari district are facing trouble of malaria and dengue fevers.

In Yetapaka and VR Puram mandals of Chintru agency, the malaria cases have been increasing causing concern to the officials as well as tribals. In Government General Hospital, Kakinada the ICU beds meant for malaria and dengue patients are completely filled and no bed is vacant.

GGH Superintendent R Mahalakshmi told 'The Hans India' that patients suffering from dengue and malaria fevers are also coming in large numbers to seek admission in GGH.

She said that 40 malaria cases have been registered and no ICU beds are vacant. District Medical & Health Officer Dr KVS Gowreswar Rao said that 3,000 Covid active cases have been registered in the district. He said 458 Covid cases were reported on Monday.