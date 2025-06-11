  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Malayappa shines in pearl armour

Malayappa shines in pearl armour
x
Highlights

The annual Jyestabhishekam entered the second day on Tuesday in Tirumala temple. In the morning Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam

Tirumala: The annual Jyestabhishekam entered the second day on Tuesday in Tirumala temple. In the morning Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam deities while in the evening the Mutyapu Kavacham was adorned to Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Later, the Utsava deities blessed the devotees in the Mutyapu Kavacham.

HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Addl EO CH Venkaiah Choudhary, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick