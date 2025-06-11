Live
- From classroom to counselling: What every NEET student should track
- Exploring careers for students
- Monsoon Skin Care: Key Tips to Protect Your Skin in the Rainy Season
- Father’s Day 2025: Practical Tech Gift Ideas for the Dad Who Does It All
- The power of play: Nurturing growth through joyful exploration
- Former CM KCR appears before Kaleshwaram commission
- Deepika Padukone talks about how badminton shaped her life
- Why preconception health matters more than you think
- Jay Thakkar Reunites with Shreyas Talpade in Kapkapiii: “We’ve Come So Far”
- ChatGPT Outage Nears Full Recovery After Daylong Disruption
Malayappa shines in pearl armour
Highlights
The annual Jyestabhishekam entered the second day on Tuesday in Tirumala temple. In the morning Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam
Tirumala: The annual Jyestabhishekam entered the second day on Tuesday in Tirumala temple. In the morning Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam deities while in the evening the Mutyapu Kavacham was adorned to Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.
Later, the Utsava deities blessed the devotees in the Mutyapu Kavacham.
HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Addl EO CH Venkaiah Choudhary, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.
Next Story