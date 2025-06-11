Malayappa shines in pearl armour

Tirumala: The annual Jyestabhishekam entered the second day on Tuesday in Tirumala temple. In the morning Snapana Tirumanjanam was performed to the Utsavam deities while in the evening the Mutyapu Kavacham was adorned to Sri Malayappa Swamy along with Sridevi and Bhudevi.

Later, the Utsava deities blessed the devotees in the Mutyapu Kavacham.

HH Sri Pedda Jeeyar Swamy and HH Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala, TTD Addl EO CH Venkaiah Choudhary, DyEO Lokanatham and others were present.