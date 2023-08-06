Man allegedly pushes a woman into river from bridge in Konaseema

A tragic incident occurred at the Gautami Godavari bridge in Ravulapalem of Konaseema district where a man allegedly pushed a woman and her two daughters into the river. The mother and one-year-old child were lost, while the other girl was rescued by the police.

According to the police, the woman from Tadepalli, Guntur district, had divorced her husband and started living with an accused named Suresh from Gudivada. However, the couple had frequent fights and differences and Suresh decided to kill woman. He took women and her two children in a car.

When they reached the Ravulapalem bridge, Suresh pushed Suhasi into the Godavari river under the pretext of taking a photo. He also threw the one-year-old child, Jersey, into the river, and pushed Keertana from the top of the bridge. However, Keertana managed to hold on to a cable on the bridge and remained in place.

Thinking that all three had fallen into the river, Suresh fled the scene in a car. Keerthana had a phone and immediately informed the emergency hotline number 112. The police and highway personnel arrived at the location and successfully rescued the child. A case has been registered based on the statement given by the child, and the police are currently investigating the incident.