Man dies, family alleges police assault
Anantapur: Tension prevailed in Singanamala on Monday after Ramakrishna from Nagalaguddam Tanda died while undergoing treatment at Singanamala Government Hospital. His family members alleged that he died due to police assault.
According to reports, police arrested Ramakrishna on Sunday during raids on gambling dens in the area. Family members alleged that he was summoned to Singanamala police station again on Monday morning, where he was allegedly beaten by police. Following this, his health deteriorated, and was admitted to government hospital, where he later died.
In protest, the relatives staged a dharna in front of Singanamala police station, carrying Ramakrishna’s body on a stretcher. They raised slogans demanding justice, holding police responsible for his death, alleging that custodial violence led to his death.
Authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding Ramakrishna’s death. Police officials have reportedly initiated an inquiry into the incident, while the protest by family members continued outside the police station.