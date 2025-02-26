Man gets 20 years in Pocso case

Vizianagaram: The special court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (Pocso) cases convicted and sentenced a 25-year-old man from Vizianagaram to 20 years for rape of a minor. SP Vakul Jindal on Friday informed that special judge for Pocso court K Nagamani delivered the judgement. Besides jail, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 4,000 on the convict.

The SP said that the Pedamanapuram police received a compliant from a woman of Pedamanapuram village in Dattirajeru that their daughter studying Intermediate didn’t return to home after college at Gajapathinagaram June 29, 2023.

Later, the police started searching for the girl and finally found that she was abducted by a teacher, who was working in the same college, where the girl was studying. The teacher M Venkatesh had made her to believe that he would marry her and took her to some other place and sexually assaulted her.

Later, the police brought the girl back to home and registered a case, started investigation and the prosecution proved that Venkatesh had intentionally committed the crime.

Public prosecutor M Khajana Rao argued on behalf of investigation team. Then DSP of Bobbili subdivision P Srinivasa Rao and others investigated the case. SP Jindal appreciated the investigation team.