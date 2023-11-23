Man gets 20-yr jail for raping 4-yr-old girl

Vizianagaram: The special court for POCSO cases in Vizianagaram sentenced a 22-year-old man to 20 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 4-year-old girl in 2020.

Special judge for POCSO court K Nagamani who found the accused guilty of sexual assault, also slapped a fine of Rs 2,500 on the culprit. According to the public prosecutor Mavuri Sankar Rao, the accused P Durgarao of Polipalli village in Bhogapuram mandal headquarters allegedly lured the child by offering biscuits and chocolates and raped her in 2020. Based on complaint of victim’s parents, then circle inspector B Nageswara Rao registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched investigation. The special POCSO court in Vizianagaram found him guilty and sentenced him to 20 years jail along with imposing penalty.

The court also directed the government to pay Rs 5 lakh as ex gratia to the victim’s family. SP M Deepika lauded the investigation team for solving the case in a short time and for filing chargesheet.