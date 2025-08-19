Live
Man hurt in firing by ex cop in Vizag
Highlights
Visakhapatnam: In a shocking incident, a person shot another with a country-made gun at the main gate of Chilakapeta that falls under I Town police station limits in Visakhapatnam.
The incident that happened on Sunday night was said to be due to old feud.
A person named Chepala Rajesh was seriously injured after he was aimed at the stomach. He is currently undergoing treatment at King George Hospital. According to police the victim is undergoing emergency surgery at the hospital. The police said that the shooter has been identified as a former constable, who is under suspension.
The police launched a manhunt for the suspect who escaped from the spot after shooting Ra-jesh.
