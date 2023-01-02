Man on cycling expedition highlights plastic pollution

Kodumur (Kurnool): To create awareness about the disadvantages of plastic usage among the people, Chaitanya, a resident of Nellore district launched bicycle yatra across all states on December 25 from Nellore. Covering Kadapa and Nandyal districts, Chaitanya reached Kodumur in Kurnool on Sunday. People of Arya Vysya community received Chaitanya at Kodumur. Chaitanya, who had a brief halt at Kodumur, said that usage of plastic was very hazardous to the human beings and to the environment. Plastic do not dissolve in the soil and it takes hundreds of years, said Chaitanya.

He said both the Central and state governments should initiate stringent action on the companies that manufacture the single-use plastic. Even wide publicity should be given at the school level. If the students are taught about the disadvantages of using plastic from the primary school level, it will give better results in transforming plastic-free society, he added.

Chaitanya said he will visit 30 indian states covering 50,000 kilometres in 600 days. During this period the people would be educated about the disadvantages of plastic usage, stated Chaitanya.