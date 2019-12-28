Man raped a minor girl with help of his wife in Guntur district

Guntur: No matter how strict the governments are making the laws and harsh punishments, the sexual assault on women and girls is increasing day-by-day.

Recently, the rape incident on the minor girl has created a flutter in Gunter district. This incident has happened at Kolanukonda village in the Tadepalle mandal.

The assault was going on for the past six months when the girl uses to come for the home tuition. The accused Syed Qasimvali of Kolanukonda raped the minor girl by offering her the cool drink mixed with the sedative.

As the matter came into light, he tried to settle the issue with the help of the religious leaders. Later, the girl was shifted to a hostel at Edlapadu in Guntur district.

However, the victim's relatives alleged that after a few days, Qasim again took the girl back to his house from the hostel with the help of his wife and sexually assaulted her for the three days.

On receiving the complaint from the victim, the Tadepalle police have registered a case and investigating further. On the incident, the villagers and women association leaders demand strict punishment for the accused.