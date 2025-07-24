  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Man ‘steals’ RTC bus in Nellore district

Man ‘steals’ RTC bus in Nellore district
x

B Krishna

Highlights

  • Driver who parked the bus in Atmakur bus stand on Tuesday night finds it missing on Wednesday morning
  • Police use CCTV footage to track the bus to Bucchireddypalem toll gate, arrest the thief B Krishna, near Nellorepalem Circle.
  • A similar bus theft occurred in Vizianagaram district in 2002, where the vehicle was later recovered

Vijayawada: In a bizarre incident, a bus belonging to Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) was stolen in Nellore district on Wednesday.

Alerted by the APSRTC officials, the police intercepted the stolen vehicle and arrested the thief a few hours later.

The ‘Palle Velugu’ bus of APSRTC belonging to Atmakur depot had reached Nellore town from Atmakur on Tuesday night. After parking the vehicle at the bus stand, driver Jeelani went to the restroom.

On Wednesday morning, when the driver went to the bus stand to resume his duty, he was shocked to find the bus missing. He immediately informed the APSRTC officials, who, in turn, lodged a complaint with the police.

The police scanned the CCTV footage from different locations around the town. The stolen bus was captured on CCTV at the Bucchireddypalem toll gate. The police swung into action and intercepted the bus near Nellorepalem Circle, about 50 km from Nellore town and arrested the thief.

The thief was identified as B Krishna, of Kancherla village of Vidavalur mandal in the same district. The police were questioning him about the motive behind his action.

This is not the first such incident in the state.

In 2002, a man in Vizianagaram district stole a bus of the APSRTC to reach home.

The stolen bus belonging to the Palakonda depot of APSRTC was found in Kandisa village after several hours of search by the police along with Corporation officials.(IANS)

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick