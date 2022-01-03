Man tries to demolish NTR statue in Durgi of Guntur, TDP protests while police impose section 144





It is learned that the incident where a man tried to destroy the statue of TDP founder NTR caused a stir in Durgi under Macherla constituency of Guntur district. TDP called for protests in the wake of the attempted demolition of the NTR statue. With this, the police imposed Section 144 in Durgi.

Several TDP leaders were arrested in the Palnadu area. TDP leader Chirumamilla Madhu Babu was arrested at Karampudi and Jhulakanti Brahmareddy at Oppicharla. On this occasion, a clash took place between the police and the TDP ranks. Narasaraopet TDP in charge of Chadalwada Aravind Babu was placed under house arrest.

TDP staged a protest at the NTR statue at Chandramouli Nagar, Guntur, condemning the incident. Kovelamoodi Ravindra, Ravipati Saikrishna, Pilli Manikyala Rao, Hanumant Rao, Telugu youth, and TNSF leaders took part in the protest.

Meanwhile, Nandamuri Ramakrishna, son of NTR, was outraged over the incident and said that the destruction of the NTR statue is like insulting the Telugu nation. He demanded that the thugs should be arrested immediately and warned of severe consequences.