Man with Coronavirus symptoms escapes from hospital in Guntur

COVID-19 suspected man in Guntur was reportedly escaped from the hospital. According to police, a person from Pennamaluru of Krishna district was admitted to Guntur Sarvajana hospital on the 25th of this month. GGH doctors are treating him in an isolation ward. The case has been registered on a complaint filed by GGH RMV Adinarayana that he fled the hospital on Thursday, CI Rajasekhar Reddy said.

After the State Government has imposed curfew public movement as part of preventive measures, 12 persons were admitted to Government General Hospital at Guntur couple of day back. The identity of the admitted persons was kept confidential and their samples were sent to the viral diagnostic lab at Vijayawada and all of them were being treated.

In this backdrop, a man is reported to be escaped from the hospital on Friday. The police have launched the probe and are in search of the coronavirus suspect.