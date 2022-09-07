‘Mana Kadapa’ tours to be launched from Sept 10

Kadapa (YSR District): Here is good news for people of Kadapa as the administration has introduced a facility to visit famous tourism spots in the district with the tour titled 'Mana Kadapa' from September 10.

According to Collector V Vijaya Rama Raju, this facility will be available every Sunday and second Saturday in the month.

He said that a 40-seat capacity Air-Conditioned Indra Bus will be arranged for the purpose with a fare of Rs 500 to adults and Rs 300 to the children in the age group of 6 to 12 years providing breakfast, lunch, snacks and tea in the evening. He said that tourists would be taken to temples like Devunikadapa (Venkateswara Swamy temple), Pushpagiri Peetham (Kamakshi Sahitha Vidyanadeswar temple), Vontimitta (Kodandarama Swamy temple), Sidhavatam Fort etc tourism spots in the district. A guide was also kept available to explain the importance of tourism spots.

He said that the aim of introducing such a facility was to create awareness among the people on the heritage sites of YSR district. He said that a special counter was set up at Haritha hotel as people can avail the tickets every day.