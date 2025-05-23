‘Mana Ooru Kosam Maatamanti’ aims to make vibrant villages

Mangalagiri: Deputy CM and Minister for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Pawan Kalyan inaugurated the innovative ‘Mana Ooru Kosam Maatamanti’ (Let’s Talk for Our Village) programme on Thursday. The initiative aims at dispelling the notion that “villages are neglected, and their basic problems are not addressed.”

Speaking at the launch, Pawan Kalyan emphasised, “The objective of this programme is not just to discuss problems, but to foster unity among villagers by bringing everyone together to discuss all village matters.” He highlighted the significance of the programme, noting that two hours of discussion on issues, village development, and other crucial matters led to the sanctioning of works worth nearly Rs 15 crore for a single village—a considerable achievement. He stressed that while government funds are essential, villages will truly flourish only with widespread public participation and awareness.

For the launch, villagers from Ravivalasa Gram Panchayat in Tekkali constituency, Srikakulam district, were brought to a cinema theatre in Tekkali. From his office in Mangalagiri, Pawan Kalyan participated via video conference, connecting with the villagers on the big screen through a live broadcast. He directly engaged with them, inquiring about village issues and current conditions.

Development works worth Rs 15 crore were sanctioned for Ravivalasa Panchayat, including 14 CC roads, 4 drainage systems, a dhobi ghat, a bus shelter, a school compound wall, tank restoration, water canal restoration, and facilities at cremation grounds, among others.

Pawan Kalyan called for greater public awareness regarding groundwater protection. He noted that groundwater depletion is a major cause behind kidney problems, similar to those seen in Uddanam, now appearing in many parts of the state.

He also encouraged everyone to participate in International Yoga Day on June 21, making yoga a part of their lifestyle.

Minister for Agriculture Kinjarapu Achannaidu, participating via video conference, expressed his delight that Pawan Kalyan chose his constituency to launch the ‘Manam Ooru Kosam Maatamanti’ programme.

Special Chief Secretary for Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Sasibhushan Kumar, Commissioner Krishna Teja, APSIRD Commissioner R Muthyal Raju and other senior officials, Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil and other district officials participated.