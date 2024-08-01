Live
- Congress has no right to talk against Guv: Pralhad Joshi
- New TFCC President Bharat Bhushan meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Tarun Tahiliani Unveils ‘Otherworldly’: A Couture Collection Blending Comfort and Ethereal Elegance
- Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Dazzle at Falguni Shane Peacock’s Grand Finale at Hyundai India Couture Week 2024
- Tejus Kancharla ‘Uruku Patela’ teaser gets unveiled
- Rashami Desai’s list of travel essentials is incomplete without her ‘travel buddy’
- Karnataka ministers to pass resolution against Guv’s notice to CM in Cabinet meeting
- Mira Kapoor’s heart lies in the sand
- Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera takes charge as DG Assam Rifles
- Sahitya Ramkumar mesmerises with ‘Iti Kalyani’ at Rangbhoomi
Just In
Manda Krishna Madiga dedicates Supreme Court Verdict on SC and ST Classification to agitators
In a significant response to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), Mandakrishna Madiga, Chief of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), expressed happiness over Supreme Court verdict on SC classification.
In a significant response to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), Mandakrishna Madiga, Chief of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), expressed happiness over Supreme Court verdict on SC classification.
Krishna Madiga asserted his confidence that under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu leadership, the SC classification will be reinstated in the state. He highlighted the Supreme Court’s judgment as a triumph of justice, stating, "Dharma has won." Reflecting on the journey to this victory, he acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, explaining that he has fought tirelessly for three decades to achieve this outcome.
He dedicated this hard-won victory to the children of the MRPS who lost their lives in the struggle over the past 30 years, highlighting the sacrifices made along the way. He acknowledged that the movement faced various conspiracies aimed at undermining its goals, but emphasized that the wider community, including numerous political parties and individuals, rallied in support of the Madiga cause.