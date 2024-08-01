Manda Krishna Madiga dedicates Supreme Court Verdict on SC and ST Classification to agitators

In a significant response to the recent Supreme Court ruling regarding the classification of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), Mandakrishna Madiga, Chief of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS), expressed happiness over Supreme Court verdict on SC classification.

Krishna Madiga asserted his confidence that under Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu leadership, the SC classification will be reinstated in the state. He highlighted the Supreme Court’s judgment as a triumph of justice, stating, "Dharma has won." Reflecting on the journey to this victory, he acknowledged the emotional weight of the moment, explaining that he has fought tirelessly for three decades to achieve this outcome.



He dedicated this hard-won victory to the children of the MRPS who lost their lives in the struggle over the past 30 years, highlighting the sacrifices made along the way. He acknowledged that the movement faced various conspiracies aimed at undermining its goals, but emphasized that the wider community, including numerous political parties and individuals, rallied in support of the Madiga cause.