Manda Krishna Madiga urges TDP to make resolution on SC Sub classification

Manda Krishna Madiga
Manda Krishna Madiga (File/Photo)

Manda Krishna Madiga the founding president of MRPS, criticised the YSRCP government for its complete disregard for SC Sub classification. Manda Krishna met TDP leader and politburo member Varla Ramaiah at his residence in Vijayawada. He said that the issue of SC classification is still pending with the Central Government and asked the government to take initiative on this.

Manda Krishna Madiga said that NTR first found out that injustice had been done to Madiga community and taken steps to eradicate, which was continued by Chandrababu. He said that the benefits of classification were enjoyed by Madiga Community only due to Chandrababu.

Against this backdrop, Mandal Krishna Madiga asked Barla Ramayana to take initiative to bring a resolution the issue of SC sub classification in Mahanadu. Varla Ramaiah clarified that all the points mentioned by Manda Krishna were in TDP's ideology.

