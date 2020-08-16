Mandapeta TDP MLA Jogeshwar Rao Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 pandemic is rapidly spreading in Andhra Pradesh. It is pulling the whole state into its clutches. From normal people to politicians, everyone is getting tested positive for Covid-19. Off late, TDP MLA Jogeshwar Rao got tested positive for this pandemic and is taking treatment in Star Hospital, Hyderabad. He belongs to Mandapeta, East Godavari district.

In both 2009 and 2014 elections, he was elected as MLA by defeating YSRCP's Girijala Venkata Swamy Naidu. Even AP's deputy CM Amzath Basha, minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupati are also tested positive. MLA'a Anna Venkata Ram Babu, Karanam Balaram, Rachamallu Shiva Prasad even got tested positive. Well, most of them are adviced to take treatment in their homes itself.

Meanwhile, state's Covid-19 infection positivity rate crossed the 10 per cent mark on Saturday as its aggregate number of cases reached 2,81,817, with the addition of 8,732 in the last 24 hours. The latest bulletin said after a cumulative 28,12,197 sample tests, the infection positivity rate touched 10.02 per cent, the highest so far. The recovery rate also showed an improvement, touching 67.82 per cent after 10,414 patients got cured on Saturday, taking the gross to 1,91,117. In the last 24 hours, 87 fresh coronavirus deaths were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 2,562.