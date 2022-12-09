Mandous Cyclone turns severe, to have its effect in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema

Amid the Mandous cyclone that formed in the Bay of Bengal, the fifth danger warning has been issued in the ports of Cuddalore, Puducherry, Nagapatnam, and Karaikal and orders have been issued to close parks and beaches. Meanwhile, Cyclone Mandous moving at a speed of 12 kilometers per hour is centered in the Bay of Bengal and there are chances of crossing the coast between Mahabalipuram and Pondicherry in the evening. The Meteorological Department has warned that gusty winds with a speed of 85 km per hour are likely to hit during the storm's impact and advised coastal areas to be alert.

The cyclone will have its effect in South Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema districts with heavy rain forecast for Chittoor, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, and Anantapur districts. Officials have issued warnings to fishermen not to go hunting. Authorities have declared that they are ready to face any situation everywhere.

On the other hand, parts of the Nellore district, and one or two places in the Prakasam and Bapatla districts will receive heavy rains. Heavy to very heavy rains will occur at one or two places in Rayalaseema's Chittoor, Annamayya, Sathyasai, Anantapur, and YSR districts. Disaster management agency MD Ambedkar advised fishermen not to go hunting in the sea till the 10th of this month. He said that officials are being alerted in 210 mandals in six districts where the storm will affect the state.