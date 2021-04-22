Mangalagiri: Declare health emergency in State, demands TDP

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam has asked the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to come out of his residence and console the people who have lost their lives due the Covid pandemic in the State.

"Corona second wave is spreading dangerously in the State and more than 7, 000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus so far. Employees working in the Secretariat also lost their lives. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has the responsibility to console and reassure the families of those who died of corona," TDP sposperson Kaki Govinda Reddy said in a video released on Wednesday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy was remembered becaused he consoled many during his padayathra. But why he is not doing it now to those who lost their lives due to the corona epidemic? The Chief Minister who had instructed government employees to fight against the coronavirus to prevent is not coming out of Tadepalli palace. "Are government employees not humans?" he questioned.

Talking about the first phase pandemic, he said that people are looking at the State government in a dilemma as to what to do with the corona pandemic. The State government has paved way to spread of Corona by opening liquor shops in the first phase. The government looked after the revenue but blew up the lives of the people.

Stating that the world organisations and doctors already cautioned that the second wave of the corona is more dangerous than the first one, he demanded Chief Minister Jagan Reddy to leave Tadepalli Palace to look after the people who lost their lives due to the coronavirus. The government should immediately close the liquor stores that are causing the corona outbreak. He also demanded Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Cabinet members to come out immediately and sensitise the people on the corona pandemic.

He said that everyone knows how Jagan Mohan Reddy became the Chief Minister by making false promises and appeasements to the people. The CM who is supposed to save the lives of people today is not paying salaries to the frontline workers. Many health workers were removed from jobs.

Critisising the government on the pandemic situations prevailing in the state, Reddy said that it is not known when the vaccine will arrive. It is not known where the beds are available in hospitals. The people of the state are concerned about the unknown circumstances where oxygen is. He demanded the government to declare Health Emergency in the state and take strict measures to save the lives of the people.